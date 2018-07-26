Register
26 July 2018
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to the media after meeting European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2017.

    Only 10% of Labour Voters Think Corbyn is Anti-Semitic Amid Accusations - Poll

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Only 10 percent of supporters of the UK Labour Party consider its leader Jeremy Corbyn to be anti-Semitic, while 58 percent believe that he has no prejudice against Jewish people, a fresh poll revealed on Thursday.

    According to the Sky News poll, 30 percent of all voters in the United Kingdom considered the politician to be anti-Semitic, and only 33 percent felt the opposite.

    At least 18 percent of Labour voters believed that Corbyn tolerated anti-Semitism within his party, but 47 percent said otherwise.

    A total of 36 percent of respondents agreed that "Anti-Semitism is a serious problem in Britain today," while 28 percent disagreed.

    Earlier in July, Labour lawmaker Dame Margaret Hodge, a secular Jew, publicly labeled Corbyn "an anti-Semitic racist." The incident took place as the UK parliament was involved in votes on Brexit. Hodge's criticism followed a refusal of the party’s national executive committee to scrap a new code of conduct on anti-Semitism, which lacked the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s internationally accepted definition of the term in its entirety.

    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, launches the party's election manifesto at Bradford University, May 16, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Darren Staples
    Over the last few months, there has been an uproar over alleged anti-Semitism within the Labour Party. Corbyn, who is a supporter of Palestinian rights and a critic of Israel, has also been repeatedly accused of siding with anti-Semites and turning a blind eye to anti-Semitic views within the party. Yet, party members loyal to Corbyn claim the action is a part of a long-term campaign to unseat him ever since his surprise ascent to leadership in 2015.

    Corbyn himself has consistently rejected accusations against him, pledging to redouble efforts to fight anti-Semitism surfacing in the party.

    The latest disagreements among the party members concern a new code of conduct on anti-Semitism, which denounces the ideology but does not contain its internationally accepted definition in full. In particular, the definition in the code supposedly excludes accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel rather than their own nations, branding the existence of the state of Israel as a racist endeavour and drawing parallels between Israel's actions with those of the Nazis.

