Only 10% of Labour Voters Think Corbyn is Anti-Semitic Amid Accusations - Poll

According to the Sky News poll, 30 percent of all voters in the United Kingdom considered the politician to be anti-Semitic, and only 33 percent felt the opposite.
At least 18 percent of Labour voters believed that Corbyn tolerated anti-Semitism within his party, but 47 percent said otherwise.
A total of 36 percent of respondents agreed that "Anti-Semitism is a serious problem in Britain today," while 28 percent disagreed.
Earlier in July, Labour lawmaker Dame Margaret Hodge, a secular Jew, publicly labeled Corbyn "an anti-Semitic racist." The incident took place as the UK parliament was involved in votes on Brexit. Hodge's criticism followed a refusal of the party’s national executive committee to scrap a new code of conduct on anti-Semitism, which lacked the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s internationally accepted definition of the term in its entirety.
Corbyn himself has consistently rejected accusations against him, pledging to redouble efforts to fight anti-Semitism surfacing in the party.
The latest disagreements among the party members concern a new code of conduct on anti-Semitism, which denounces the ideology but does not contain its internationally accepted definition in full. In particular, the definition in the code supposedly excludes accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel rather than their own nations, branding the existence of the state of Israel as a racist endeavour and drawing parallels between Israel's actions with those of the Nazis.
