UK Police to Collect CCTV Data From Amesbury Pharmacy - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK police said that in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Amesbury poisoning incident, officers will visit a local pharmacy on Thursday to collect data from its surveillance cameras.

"As part of the ongoing investigation in Amesbury, officers are required to enter the Boots store on Stonehenge Walk this morning. This is to collect some CCTV footage and forms part of the routine, ongoing enquiries. These officers are likely to be wearing protective equipment on a precautionary basis and the public should not be alarmed by this. The current advice from Public Health England is that the risk to the public remains low," the Wiltshire Police said on Twitter.

On July 4, the UK police reported a "serious incident" in Amesbury, where two people were exposed to an unknown substance and were hospitalized in critical condition. Shortly afterward, police announced that the couple, Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, were believed to have handled an item allegedly contaminated with the same military-grade nerve agent which was allegedly used in the March attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, located several miles from Amesbury. On July 8, Sturgess died at the Salisbury District Hospital.

Rowley was released from the hospital on July 20, and put under police surveillance.

Police have previously said that Rowley visited the Boots pharmacy on Stonehenge Walk in Amesbury at around midday on June 30, the day the couple was poisoned. After being released from the hospital, Rowley said that Sturgess was poisoned with the "oily" substance, which she believed was a perfume.

London accused Moscow of the Salisbury attack, which has never been supported by concrete evidence and has been refuted by Moscow.