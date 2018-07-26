Around 100 Firefighters Tackle Fire in Block of Flats in London (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Nearly a hundred firefighters gathered at the scene after a massive blaze erupted on the fifth floor of a luxury block of flats on Inglewood Road in West Hampstead, London, local media reported.
What’s happening in @WestHampstead? This is crazy! Hope everyone is okay pic.twitter.com/aKrvWcuvNt— Hayley Smith (@hails_smith) July 26, 2018
What is going on? @WestHampstead is on fire! pic.twitter.com/sAhJP4mObu— Hayley Smith (@hails_smith) July 26, 2018
Huge fire in West Hampstead in what looks like an apartment mansion block pic.twitter.com/hkf3cC5yOj— Mark O'Meara (@Mark_O_Meara) July 26, 2018
#westhampstead #ire #fireengines have arrived! pic.twitter.com/6xjwtVPfkJ— Rosesarered (@surreydreaming) July 26, 2018
Huge fire 🔥 in West Hampstead Victorian mansion building burning through the whole building! West end lane closed at the moment people are being looked after at the Black Lion pub on west end lane at the moment pic.twitter.com/pokmeMPJX5— Valdir Francisco (@Valdir1234) July 26, 2018
The fire reportedly started at 1:00 a.m. (12:00 a.m. GMT) at the top floor of Welbeck Mansions.
There were no immediate reports on any casualties or how massive the damage is.
