Turkish Parl't Passes Anti-Terror Bill After Lifting State of Emergency – Report

The bill will be sent to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for approval and will come into force after publication, the media reported.
The anti-terror act will grant the government with powers to dismiss employees of the Armed Forces, police and public servants over links to extremist groups such as the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, according to the news outlet.
READ MORE: Erdogan’s Supporters Post Video With Cyprus Shown as Turkish Territory
The bill faced criticism from several politicians and human rights groups as it "indefinitely" extended the state of emergency, lifted a week ago.
While the state of emergency was in effect, the Turkish authorities reportedly had arrested over 50,000 people and dismissed more than 100,000 government officials and military officers on terrorism charges in relation to Fethullah Gulen’s movement, which Ankara accused of organizing the coup attempt.
All comments
Show new comments (0)