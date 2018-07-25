UK Rail Production Slump Result of Tories Outsourcing Public Contracts - Corbyn

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The current decline in the UK rail manufacturing is a result of the ruling Conservative Party's policy of outsourcing public contracts oversees and ignoring the interests of communities, UK Labour Party head Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday.

"Under the Tories, our industries have not received the support they need, with the Government farming out major public contracts overseas. This is bad for workers and it’s bad for business … Our economy has become too narrowly focused, with the Conservatives prioritizing speculative interests in the City of London and ignoring the needs of our communities," Corbyn said, speaking before his visit to the Bombardier factory in the city of Derby.

He added that the next Labour government would focus on supporting the UK industry and building a society that "works for the many, not the few."

READ MORE: Build it in Britain? Corbyn's Industrial Policy Is Just What UK Needs

According to official statistics, the number of jobs in locomotive and rail vehicle production has decreased by 12.5 percent since 2011, while the turnover has fallen by more than 10 percent.