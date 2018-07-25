Greek Police Arrest 4 Suspected Looters Near Athens Amid Wildfires – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Greek police arrested four people for suspected looting in an area near Athens amid devastating forest fires, the Ekathimerini news outlet reported Wednesday.

The suspects were apprehended in the coastal settlement of Neos Voutzas after breaking into a house whose owners were evacuated, according to the media.

The vast wildfires in the Greek capital region of Attica broke out on Monday. The disaster was caused by 40 degree Celsius (104 degree Fahrenheit) heat and strong winds, which prevented emergency services from putting out the fire. The death toll from the disaster has risen to 79 people, according to media reports.

The Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that Athens has unlocked a package of relief measures worth 20 million euros (over $23 million), which will be provided for those affected by the natural disaster. Moreover, the authorities will create a special bank account for liquidation of material damage.