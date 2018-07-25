Death Toll from Greek Wildfires Reportedly Rises to Almost 80 (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of deaths as a result of forest fires in Greece has increased to a total of 79 people, local media reported on Wednesday, citing firefighters.

On Tuesday, the death toll reportedly stood at 74 people, while at least 187 people, including 23 children, received injuries. Also around 100 people are considered missing, according to media reports.

Some of those considered missing might have already returned to their families without informing the authorities, the Kathimerini newspaper reported, citing fire department spokeswoman Stavroula Malliri.

At the same time, the Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that Athens has unlocked a package of relief measures worth 20 million euros (over $23 million), which will be provided through exemption from taxes and loan repayments for those, who were affected by the natural disaster, according to the newspaper.

#Greece: wildfire killed more the 50 and wounded 100s. No one knows how many animals are dead too! pic.twitter.com/nrZQYjjWcE — City Plaza Squat (@sol2refugees) July 24, 2018​

Moreover, the authorities will create a special bank account for liquidation of material damage, while the main measures such as compensation to families will be announced later after the full assessment of the situation, the newspaper reported.

The vast wildfires in the Greek capital region of Attica broke out on Monday. The disaster was caused by 40 degree Celsius (104 degree Fahrenheit) heat and strong winds, which prevented emergency services from putting out the fire.