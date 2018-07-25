Register
15:09 GMT +325 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Child abuse

    UK Police Increase Security for MP Who Spoke Out About Pakistani Grooming Gangs

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Sarah Champion, Labour MP for Rotherham, has reportedly been made subject to greatly enhanced security measures after receiving death threats for condemning the grooming of girls by Asian sex gangs.

    The former shadow minister for Women and Equalities made headlines when she spoke out after 17 men of Asian backgrounds were convicted of offences related to child sexual exploitation in a series of trials.

    In an August 2017 column for The Sun newspaper, titled ‘British Pakistani men ARE raping and exploiting white girls — it's time we faced up to it', Champion highlighted the "common ethnic heritage" of the abusers, and warned citizens and authorities alike failed to tell the truth about child abuse due to fears of being labelled racist.

    "Britain has a problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls. There. I said it. Does that make me a racist? Or am I just prepared to call out this horrifying problem for what it is? For too long we've ignored the race of these abusers and, worse, tried to cover it up. No more. We have to have grown-up conversations, however unpalatable, or in six months' time we will be having this same scenario all over again. The irony of all of this is that, by not dealing with the ethnicity of the abusers as a fact, political correctness has actually made the situation about race," she wrote.

    ‘Deliberately Reckless'

    Fittingly, her comments led to accusations of "industrial-scale racism" and "inciting and inviting hatred against minorities" from activist charity Just Yorkshire.

    "Either Sarah Champion has been deliberately reckless in her comments published in the Sun, or worse she has through her actions compromised the very voices of victims she claims to champion — by making grooming an issue of race rather than the systemic abuse of vulnerable children and young people the state failed," the group said in a statement.

    Whether accurate or not, Champion has allegedly received a flurry of death threats ever since, forcing Scotland Yard's counterterrorism unity to increase her security risk level, and advise her to accept extra protection.

    South Yorkshire council's former deputy leader Jahangir Akhtar has reportedly labelled Miss Champion an "ogre" in correspondence seen by The Times newspaper, and warned "if Labour wants to keep her seat, they need to get rid of her pretty quick". Momentum supporter Taiba Yasseen is seen as a potential successor — she has publicly criticized Champion for "betraying an entire ethnic group". 

    Yasseen was shunted from the Rotherham council cabinet in May for undisclosed reasons, although supporters of Champion claim it was prompted by concerns she was trying to discredit the MP for her own ends.

    Grooming Phenomenon

    While Champion's comments have proven highly controversial, and most unwelcome to her Muslim constituents, Rotherham was home to the "biggest child protection scandal" in UK history, with organized child sexual abuse continuing almost unchallenged by legal authorities from the late 1980s to the early 2010s, with up to 1,400 children affected. The abuse included gang rape, forcing children to watch rape, dousing victims with petrol and threatening to set them on fire, threatening to rape victims' mothers and younger sisters, and trafficking them to other towns. Several victims also became pregnant —one aged 12.

    However, prior to the case making national headlines, the town had never been publicly associated with organized child abuse — although local government agencies there knew about local grooming gangs as early as 1996, when Rotherham council conducted an investigation into organized grooming. Its resultant report identified most perpetrators as Pakistani Muslim men — Kurdish Muslims and Kosovan Muslims were also acknowledged to be responsible.

    A 2013 independent inquiry attributed official failure to address abuse in Rotherham to a number of factors relating to race, class and gender. These included contemptuous and sexist attitudes toward mostly working-class victims, fear perpetrators' ethnicity would trigger allegations of racism and damage community relations, the Labour council's reluctance to challenge a predominantly Labour-voting ethnic minority, and a desire to protect the town's reputation.

    Peter McLoughlin, author of the 2014 book Easy Meat, has noted one of the "defining features" of grooming is the ethnic/cultural homogeneity of the gangs, and the refusal of members of their community to speak out about or condemn their behaviour. Moreover, gangs are typically made up of brothers, and/or members of an extended family, who all take part in the grooming and/or rape of young girls.

    "In Britain, sexual abuse of children mostly involves white men — but the UK is 90 percent white. With grooming gangs, the prevalence of Muslims is so out of proportion with their numbers in Britain, ethnicity becomes highly significant. This reality must be addressed first and foremost when dealing with this crime. Islamic backgrounds dominate the profiles of ‘localized groomers', suggesting Muslim culture finds this crime far more acceptable than do other ethnicities in Britain," the author previously told Sputnik.

    Related:

    EXCLUSIVE: How UK Authorities Cover Up Child Abuse by Muslim Grooming Gangs
    We Have The Technology Already to Tackle Online Child Grooming Claims Charity
    Underage Sexual Abuse: Another Grooming Gang on Loose in London
    UK Report Claims Link Between Muslim Communities and Grooming of Girls
    Tags:
    grooming gangs, grooming, child sexual abuse, sexual abuse, Sarah Champion, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse