Bus Crashes Into Roadworks in Belgium: 21 Reportedly Wounded (PHOTO)

The road accident happened near the Belgian town of Aalter early in the morning when the bus driver failed to see that the road work were ongoing.

According to the Sun, 21 people were injured after the bus hit a concrete structure on the tarmac which was part of roadworks. The accident happened at 2.28 am on the E40 Highway in Belgium near the town of Aalter.

According to the Police spokesman, driving times and rest periods of the driver were in order.

The bus was carrying passengers from Amsterdam to London.

Op de E40 in de richting van Oostende is ter hoogte van de werken in Aalter in de nacht van dinsdag op woensdag een ongeval met een bus met internationale reizigers gebeurd. https://t.co/d4jSISO8qO pic.twitter.com/TS9fLXjKFc — Veille infopol 🇧🇪 (@PolBegov) July 25, 2018

According to reports, the damaged bus was removed from the road around 6 am.