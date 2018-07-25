Five Men Charged in 'Absolutely Pure Evil' Acid Attack on British Toddler

Last Saturday, police in the UK city of Worcester detained five men who are accused of throwing acid at a three-year-old boy while he was out with his parents in a pushchair.

A total of five men are due to appear on Wednesday at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court where they will face charges of staging conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, UK media reported, citing a recent suspected acid attack on a toddler in Worcester. The motive for the attack has yet to be revealed.

Police said that they will not release the identities of the men, a 22-year-old, 25-year-old and 26-year-old from London as well as a 39-year-old and a 41-year-old from Wolverhampton.

READ MORE: Terrified Shoppers Flee London Mall After Teens Go on Acid Attack Rampage

"Our officers are continuing to work extremely hard on this investigation. At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident and there is not a wider risk to the public." DI Jim Bayliss, of Worcestershire's West Mercia police, said.

© AP Photo / Jack Hard/PA London Acid Attack: Do You Happen to Know Who Arthur Collins Is?

The incident occurred last Saturday, when three of the men are believed to have thrown a "corrosive substance" at the three-year-old boy, who was quickly hospitalized and treated for burns to his face and body, before being discharged on Sunday afternoon.

Worcester City Council leader Marc Bayliss condemned the attack as "absolutely pure evil," while Worcester MP Robin Walker described it as "horrific", saying that "the shock will be universal."