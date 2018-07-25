Register
11:25 GMT +325 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, March 29, 2017.

    Brexit: May Takes Over Talks, Raab Insists 'No Deal' Won't Disrupt Food Supplies

    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Despite British Prime Minister Theresa May's recent call to step up the UK-EU negotiations on the country's withdrawal from the bloc, the talks seem to be coming to a standstill.

    May Slammed for 'Sidelining' Brexit Secretary Raab

    Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she would personally lead the UK-EU withdrawal negotiations, just a few weeks after David Davis abruptly quit as Brexit Secretary over disagreements with May on her plan for a "soft" Brexit.

    "I will lead the negotiations with the European Union, with the secretary of state for Exiting the European Union deputizing on my behalf," she pointed out.

    READ MORE: UK Foreign Minister Hunt Says Risk of Brexit 'No-Deal' by Accident Very Real

    She added that the Brexit Ministry will continue to be responsible for the government's preparations for the pullout, including the required legislation for a deal and a no-deal scenario.

    Shadow Brexit Minister Jenny Chapman was quick to describe May's decision as a "sidelining" of the new Brexit Secretary. 

    "Dominic Raab has been sidelined by the Prime Minister before he has even had the chance to get his feet under the table, he noted.

    Raab, for his part, stressed that "there is no tension" between him and May, touting "full assertion of ministerial accountability" as well as "one team" and "one chain of command."

    'Adequate Food Supply' in Case of No-Deal

    In a separate development, Raab rejected speculation that the government is stockpiling food but admitted that London will try to ensure that a possible no-deal scenario would not disrupt food supplies.

    "We will look at this issue in the round and make sure that there are adequate food supplies. It would be wrong to describe it as the government doing the stockpiling. And, of course, the idea that we only get food imports into this country from one continent is not appropriate," he underscored.

    READ MORE: UK Economy to Suffer More Than EU in Case of 'No Deal' Brexit — IMF

    Raab also acknowledged that the UK would face 'uncertainty' if the country crashed out of the EU without a deal, but said that "long term, we would still be able to thrive."

    Additionally, he remained downbeat about London agreeing to a full trade deal with the EU by exit day next March, which he said "would be a challenge, but one that I'm up for."

    READ MORE: Brexit Drills a Wedge Between Main Political Parties — Nothern Ireland Party Rep

    Green MP Caroline Lucas, supporter of the People’s Vote campaign, criticized Raab's remarks as something which she said "will alarm my constituents and millions of other people across the country."

    Deadlock in UK-Gibraltar Talks

    Meanwhile, talks between Spain and the UK over the future of Gibraltar, a British territory on Spain's southern coast, are reportedly deadlocked as Madrid warned London that a "cliff-edge" Brexit should be avoided for Gibraltar.

    "They said the talks with the UK were not going anywhere, there was a lack of engagement and they emphasized that the pressure should be maintained on the British government to talk productively with them. It was one of the reasons that the meeting on Friday was three hours long," a senior EU diplomat was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

    There have been fears that if a deal was not reached over the Rock of Gibraltar, it could disrupt plans for the 21-month transition period after Britain leaves the European Union on March 29, 2019.

    READ MORE: 'Very Mythical': Netizens Ridicule Brexit White Paper Translation Fiasco

    Euro and pound banknotes are seen in front of BREXIT letters in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    No-Deal Brexit Will Hit 'Prosperity' and 'Wellbeing' of EU Citizens – Official
    Although 96 percent of its population voted to stay within the EU, Gibraltar will be subject to Brexit, meaning that the frontier with Spain will be plagued with the same difficulties as those related to the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

    The local government in Gibraltar is poised to preserve free movement of people across its border with Spain as many workers and tourists enter and leave every day.

    Related:

    Banks Should Prepare for a 'Hard Brexit' – UK Financial Regulator
    Workable Brexit, Strength of Union, Irish Border: May's Speech in N. Ireland
    European Commission Calls on EU Citizens, Businesses to Get Prepared for Brexit
    May Aims to Sell Brexit Plan in National Tour Amid Pressure From Fellow Tories
    Tags:
    scenario, deal, legislation, withdrawal, talks, Brexit, EU, Dominic Raab, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse