Russian FM, Chief of General Staff Discuss Syria, Ukraine Conflicts with Macron

"During the talks, the sides discussed in detail the situation in Syria, the acceleration of the political settlement in the country, as well as issues related to the post-conflict reconstruction of the country. They emphasized the importance of the quickest return of refugees and temporarily displaced people to their homes," the ministry said in a statement.
Previously, real-time flight tracker Flightradar24 revealed that the plane of the Special Flight Squad "Russia" with Lavrov and Gerasimov presumably on board had departed from Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport at 21:00 Moscow time on Monday (18:00GMT) and then landed in the Berlin airport.
