Pogba Reportedly Seeks Juventus Comeback to Play With Cristiano Ronaldo

Having shown brilliant key passes this past World Cup, the French midfielder is said to be contemplating whether to stay with United or not, which clinched the fourth most expensive deal ever to have him in their ranks just a few seasons ago.

According to Spanish Diario Gol, this year’s World Cup winner, team France star Paul Pogba wants to seal a deal to quit the Red Devils and return to Juventus, expressing a desire to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed to play for Juventus, quitting Real Madrid earlier this month.

The media outlet stated that the French ace made his wish clear when he talked to his agent, Mino Raiola.

Separately, the same report notes that Manchester United will attempt to get back a sum similar to the 100 million euros that the Red Devils paid for his transfer from Juventus back in 2016.

Pogba had been increasingly criticized as part of Jose Mourinho’s side before playing a key role in every World Cup match, propelling his national team to their second ever world title.