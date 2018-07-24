Register
18:26 GMT +324 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The logo of mobile app Snapchat is displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris.

    'Snapchat Queen' Who Took Video of Dying Boyfriend Faces Jail For Manslaughter

    © AFP 2018 / Lionel Bonaventure
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A woman who lured one of her boyfriends to be killed by another man she was romantically involved with, has been convicted of manslaughter. Fatima Khan took a video on Snapchat as the victim lay dying and posted a sarcastic caption.

    Fatima Khan, 21, posted a video of Khalid Safi, 19, as he lay dying after being stabbed with a screwdriver by Raza Khan, 19, in Acton, west London, in December 2016.

    "That's what happens when you f*** with me," she captioned the Snapchat video.

    The trial at the Old Bailey heard Khan — who was nicknamed the "Snapchat Queen" by her friends because of her social media addiction, visited a Costa Coffee shop near North Acton underground station with Mr. Safi around 5pm on December 1, 2016.

    'Happy' Couple

    Eyewitnesses said the couple seemed "happy and smiley" but Khan was preoccupied with her cellphone.

    Khalid Safi, whose family was from Afghanistan, was stabbed to death in London in December 2016
    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Khalid Safi, whose family was from Afghanistan, was stabbed to death in London in December 2016

    At around 6pm Raza Khan arrived and immediately went over to the couple and began stabbing Mr. Safi, who was originally from Afghanistan.

    "She returned to the scene after Raza Khan had inflicted the fatal wound and videoed Khalid Safi as he lay dying in a pool of his blood on the pavement," Ms. Bex told the trial.

    She then posted the video on Snapchat, along with the sarcastic remark.

    'Mr. Safi was the on-off boyfriend of the defendant, Fatima Khan, and the prosecution case is that he was killed by a rival for her affections,' prosecutor Kate Bex QC had told the jury.

    Khan was acquitted of murder and will be sentenced on Monday, July 30.

    Killer Is On The Run

    Raza Khan is on the run and may have left the UK,

    A £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest has been offered by the charity Crimestoppers.

    "My brother was very young, only 19 years old when he was killed in the street. He came to London for a better life but was killed for no reason. I want to appeal to anyone, especially the Afghan community who has any information to come forward and speak to the police," Mr. Safi's brother Shamsullah said last year.


    Related:

    Anti-EU Politician Joins Snapchat, Set to Hire PR Firm to Challenge UK PM May
    WATCH: Virginia Tech Athletes Filmed Repeatedly Saying ‘Ni**a' in Snapchat Post
    Offensive Ad Causes Pop Star to Pound Snapchat Stock (PHOTOS)
    Capitalism Amirite? Snapchat CEO Gets $636 Million as Company Loses $720 Million
    Tags:
    manslaughter, murder, stabbing, Snapchat, Afghanistan, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse