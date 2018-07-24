Suspicion About Russian Meddling in German Parl't Elections Proven Wrong - Intel

Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) does not have specific data on possible attempts by Russia to affect the 2017 Bundestag elections, according to a report.

"After Russia took measures to intervene in the presidential elections in the US and France, as well as launching numerous cyber attacks against the German Bundestag, politicians, parties and political foundations, fears about Russia's interference in the German election campaign eventually were proven wrong," the report, obtained by Sputnik, said.

The document noted that "as the elections to the Bundestag approached, there was a decline in Russian cyber activity possibly linked to the elections."

Moscow has repeatedly refuted accusations of trying to meddle in the elections of different countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called such allegations "absolutely unsubstantiated."

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking of alleged Russian interference in the elections in the US, France, the UK and Germany, said that no evidence had been provided on the matter.