German Prosecution Requests Arrest of Woman Suspected of Preparing Bio Attack

"The Public Prosecutor's Office has requested today (July 24, 2018) … the arrest of the 42-year-old German citizen Yasmin H.," the statement said.
The woman is suspected of assisting her husband Sief Allah H. in preparing a massive attack with the use of biological weapons in Germany.
The family tried to buy explosive substances in Poland and started to produce the highly toxic carbohydrate-binding protein of ricin at home. They got 84.3 milligrams of ricin and bought a hamster to test effects of the toxin.
"The spouses Yasmin and Sief Allah H. had a desire to travel to Syria and join the so-called Islamic State there … Yasmin H. contacted with unspecified persons, who were to help them to join IS," the statement said adding that the couple failed to join the terror group.
Later on Tuesday, a court will decide whether to arrest Yasmin H. He husband was arrested on June 12 in the city of Cologne.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
