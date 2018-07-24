German Prosecution Requests Arrest of Woman Suspected of Preparing Bio Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The German Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that it had requested to arrest a woman suspected of preparing an attack with the use of biological weapons in Germany and having links to the Daesh* terror group.

"The Public Prosecutor's Office has requested today (July 24, 2018) … the arrest of the 42-year-old German citizen Yasmin H.," the statement said.

The woman is suspected of assisting her husband Sief Allah H. in preparing a massive attack with the use of biological weapons in Germany.

The family tried to buy explosive substances in Poland and started to produce the highly toxic carbohydrate-binding protein of ricin at home. They got 84.3 milligrams of ricin and bought a hamster to test effects of the toxin.

Yasmin H. and Sief Allah H. are also suspected of having links to the Daesh terror group.

"The spouses Yasmin and Sief Allah H. had a desire to travel to Syria and join the so-called Islamic State there … Yasmin H. contacted with unspecified persons, who were to help them to join IS," the statement said adding that the couple failed to join the terror group.

Later on Tuesday, a court will decide whether to arrest Yasmin H. He husband was arrested on June 12 in the city of Cologne.

