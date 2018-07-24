Tour de France Halted as Tear Gas Thrown at Riders - Reports

Media reports suggested that some of the riders might have been attacked with pepper spray, with a number of participants washing out their eyes, while others are retirning to their team cars for medical treatment.

According to The Guardian's live updates, ITV 4's commentary team had revealed that it was a French policeman who had accidentally used the pepper spray against several cyclists in an attempt to stop a protester, trying to throw hay-bales into the path of the race.

