German Foreign Minister on Trade Row With US: We Will Not be Threatened

Last week German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the EU could "no longer completely rely" on the United States,suggesting that "Europe must not let itsef be divided however sharp the verbal attacks and absurd the tweets may be," apparently referring to regular posts by President Trump on the EU-US trade row.

Addressing the intensified trade spat between the United States and the EU, Heiko Maas warned that "we will not be threatened."

"It is good that Jean-Claude Juncker will be in Washington tomorrow to talk and to seek a solution but we are not heading to negotiations with a pistol at our chest. I don't think threats bring us closer to a solution. We in Europe must stick together… I hope that we succeed in resolving this via consensus but we will not be threatened and climb down so easily," he told German public television.

Maas' comments came ahead of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's visit to the United States for talks on the matter on July 25.

Earlier this week, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire was quoted as saying that France and Germany agreed Washington needed to take the first step in trade talks by eliminating tariffs.

"We refuse to negotiate with a gun to our head," he said on the sidenlines of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Buenos Aires.

Transatlantic relations have deteriorated since President Trump announced his decison to impose 25 percent duties on steels and 10 percent tariffs on aluminum imports in June, having slammed his allies and partners for "taking advantage of the US" in terms of trade. In a tit-for-tat move, the EU slapped tariffs on US goods, from motorbikes to cigarettes, worth 2.8 billion euros ($3.3 billion).

Washington also threatened to introduce a 20-percent tariff on European car imports, which reportedly made Germany's leading automakers propose eliminating EU duties on US vehicles in exchange for Washington dodging the idea of imposing tariffs on European car imports.

