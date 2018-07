Death Toll in Raging Fire Near Greek Capital Reaches 50 - Reports

The Greek authorities have declared a state of emergency in some districts to the east and west of Athens as flames are moving to nearby seaside towns, while strong winds are preventing firefighters from coping with the disaster.

According to the Red Cross official reports, 26 people were found dead at a villa in the resort town of Mati, north-east of Athens, where extremely powerful blazes trapped people in their homes.

Over 600 firefighters and 300 vehicles are involved in the rescue operaions. Spain and Cyprus have offered their help on the issue, as Athens has asked for assistance from the EU.

© AP Photo / Ioanna Spanou WATCH Horrific Fire Rage Out of Control in Greece Forcing People to Flee

The Greek Reporter news outlet previously stated that officials had confirmed the deaths of 24 people , while over 150 have been injured by allegadly the worst wildfires in more than a decade. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addressed the situation, saying that "all emergency forces have been mobilized" to battle the flames along at least three fronts.