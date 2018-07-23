Fans Demand Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Be Sacked Over Team Criticism

The Red Devils took on the San Jose Earthquakes while on a US tour on Sunday, with the bout ending in a draw.

Manchester United fans appeared to be absolutely fuming following team manager Jose Mourinho’s negative remarks over the squad’s performance in Sunday’s friendly with the American San Jose Earthquakes.

Speaking to MUTV after the 0-0 draw, the coach showed distinct disappointment with the outcome, saying they are not a team, but “a group of players from different teams.” He nevertheless chose to praise Alexis Sanchez, who joined the Red Devils on their US tour after a short delay due to visa complications, and Andreas Pereira.

“We don’t have a team to play much better than we did but it’s one more training session,” Mourinho rounded off.

The “No team” remark, as well as the Red Devils’ play, fueled a barrage of criticism online, with some Twitter users going as far as calling for Mourinho to be fired. Even a special group has popped up on the social network called “MourinhoOut – The Finished One.”

Mourinho ain’t making it past Christmas as United manager. — CF (@ClinicalFirmino) 23 июля 2018 г.

Manchester is blue and always will be until Mourinho is sacked and we get a manager who understands the modern game #MourinhoOUT — #MourinhoOut — The Finished One (@MourinhoGetOut) 23 июля 2018 г.

Ed Woodward is right not to splash big sums on the likes of Willian and Perišić but on the other hand if he’s going to opt against the managers targets, what’s the point in Mourinho being here?



The club feels like a mess with it only travelling down one route: Mou’s dismissal. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) 23 июля 2018 г.

This dude believes in Jose mourinho who will get sacked by December. Man UTD can’t even connect 3 passes together in midfield — abdi24 (@abdz24) 23 июля 2018 г.

Some speculated on to what extent United’s performance had become boring since the former Portuguese star took over the club:

Chief scout leaving, serious lack of signings, mourinho being overly negative. Criticising players, the club etc. It’s all an absolute mess and nobody really knows who’s to blame. Glazers, Woodward? Worrying signs. Even the timing of ribalta leaving is ridiculous! — paddy (@paddystu88) 23 июля 2018 г.

Just how worried should we be. 😪



A bird flying over the stadium dropped dead on the pitch because it was so bored with Mourinho's Football. pic.twitter.com/RihfgXKli6 — KING ERIC ♿️ (@KickAssCantona) 23 июля 2018 г.

Mourniho took over a managerial job at United in May 2016, with the Red Devils having charged him with the task of bringing the good times back to Old Trafford.