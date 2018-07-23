Bannon's Right-Wing EU Foundation Ignored by Eurosceptics

The former Trump team member and investor, Steve Bannon, plans on creating a foundation that will support right-wing parties in Europe in a bid to help them win 1/3 of EU Parliamentary seats.

The Eurosceptic Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) bloc won't participate in Steve Bannon's right-wing project The Movement, ENF spokesman Tom Vandendriessche told Sputnik. The spokesperson added that the bloc's members will conduct their campaign in accordance with their own priorities. Vandendriessche also stressed the importance of the upcoming elections for Eurosceptic parties.

"The European elections will be a direct choice between globalism and patriotism, between a European super state and national sovereignty, between mass migration and national sovereignty," the spokesman said.

Earlier, the head of the second-largest bloc in the European Parliament, Udo Bullmann, blasted Steve Bannon's idea of creating a foundation aimed at assisting EuropGerman Politicians Vow to Fight Bannon's 'Frontal Attack on EU'ean right-wing parties as "an attack on freedom and democracy," promising that Europe will inevitably respond to it. A member of Germany's Free Democratic Party, Renata Alt, also slammed Bannon's initiative as "a frontal attack on the EU and European values."

READ MORE: German Politicians Vow to Fight Bannon's 'Frontal Attack on EU'

Steve Bannon, US President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, recently revealed plans to create a political foundation inspired by George Soros' Open Society Foundations. He believes that with the help of The Movement, European right-wing parties will be able to win a third of the seats in the EU Parliament in the next elections in May 2019.