20:44 GMT +323 July 2018
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint statment with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban , at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, July 19, 2018

    Hungarian Government Warns Migration Giving Rise of Anti-Semitism in Europe

    Hungary’s anti-immigration government has often warned of the adverse consequences of migration into Europe, criticizing Brussels’ migration policy and refusing to follow proposed migrant distribution quotas.

    A Hungarian government spokesperson has insisted that mass migration is driving anti-Semitism throughout Europe, putting the continent’s Jewish community under threat.

    “This [growing anti-Semitic sentiment in much of Europe] is related to the new type of anti-Semitism caused by mass migration,” spokesperson Zoltán Kovács claimed, as quoted by an official Hungarian government press release.

    READ MORE: EU Takes Hungary to Court For Non-Compliance With Bloc's Asylum Rules

    Moreover, he claimed that central Europe is safest for Jews, as many states in other parts of the continent have taken in millions of migrants in recent years.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint statment with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban , at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, July 19, 2018
    © REUTERS / Debbie Hill/Pool
    Liberal Left Takes Advantage of Orban's Visit to Israel to Criticize Netanyahu – Researcher
    Commenting on recent talks between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr. Kovács described Budapest’s commitment to protecting the country’s Jewish community as “unquestionable” and said Jews are an “integral part of the Hungarian nation.”

    Led by PM Orban’s Fidesz Party and its coalition partner, Budapest has maintained an anti-immigration stance, defying the EU by refusing to settle apparent refugees in Hungary.

    EU member states which did accept scores of migrants are looking to redistribute some of them in other parts of the EU, via the bloc’s proposed distribution quotas.

    However, Hungary and other nations which didn’t accept migrants remain staunchly opposed to migration and have publicly criticized Brussels’ efforts to force them to take in migrants, warning they pose a security risk and threaten to erode European culture and values.  

    READ MORE: 'Islamization of Europe Has Deadly Consequences' — Senior AfD Official

