Intruders Cut Through Fence at US Air Base in Germany - Military

The peace activists who infiltrated the Buechel Air Base in western Germany now face criminal charges for illegal entry, property damage and interference with air traffic.

Despite strict security measures, early on Monday, seven people managed to cut through a perimeter at the US air base in Buechel in the German state of Rhineland-Pfalz to protest against nuclear weapons, which the activists claim are deployed at the military site, Bundeswehr, the German military, said.

The activists were stopped by servicemen patrolling the base after entering the security zone and then handed over to the police.

Prior to that, the anti-nuclear activists had held a spontaneous protest in front of the base's main gate, which was dispersed by police.

Protest actions have been taking place near the air base for weeks already. Last week, protesters infiltrated the base; they unrolled posters, made photos and later spread the material on the Internet.