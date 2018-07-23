WATCH Horrific Fire Rage Out of Control in Greece Forcing People to Flee

Strong winds have resulted in a destructive fire, which has begun to reach the homes of local residents.

A blaze that has engulfed a forest not far from the Greek capital has reached the neighboring provinces between Athens and Corinth, Greek Reporter said.

Earlier, it was announced that dozens of firemen, three special planes and two helicopters had been used to bring the fire under control; however, strong winds seriously hampered the effectiveness of the fire crews' operations aimed at controlling the fire.

READ MORE: Near Death Experience: Driver Miraculously Escapes Burning Truck in Texas

Some people attempted to save their houses by using garden hoses; others simply decided to flee and abandoned their homes.

A video that has recently emerged online shows a wildfire raging uncontrollably, generating clouds of black smoke along a highway in Greece.

Emergency services have urged residents to stay away from the territory affected by the fire.