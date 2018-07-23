Register
23 July 2018
    British police officers stand facing a residential property in Amesbury, England, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

    Amesbury Survivor Believes 'Burner' Given by UK Police is Tapped – Reports

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    205

    Charlie Rowley has been transported to a "safe location" following his release from the hospital after allegedly being poisoned by the A234 nerve agent; this comes despite UK Security Minister Ben Wallace earlier stating that the Amesbury incident was not a targeted attack.

    Matthew Rowley, Charlie's brother, said in an interview with The Sun that during his conversation with Charlie the latter explained that he "can't really talk" as he hears weird "clicks" and believes his calls are being "listened to." Rowley is using a "burner" cell phone given to him by the UK police after he was transferred to a "safe location," where he's been staying since his release from the hospital.

    READ MORE: Amesbury Man Reportedly Poisoned After Breaking Bottle With Nerve Agent

    Matthew also relayed his brother's words, saying he is bored being locked up in a room with "lot of medication" and that he merely wants to "go out for a bottle of wine." Matthew added that police have allowed him to watch movies on a DVD, but noted that he still sounded foggy, frustrated and suffers from memory loss.

    On June 30, Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess were hospitalized after collapsing at their home in Amesbury, located several miles away from Salisbury where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found in a similar condition in March. Sturgess later died in the hospital on July 8, whereas Rowley regained consciousness on July 10, and was released 10 days later.

    READ MORE: Salisbury & Amesbury Cases: Top 5 Unsubstantiated Pieces of 'Evidence'

    The incident happened after Sturgess found a perfume bottle and sprayed its contents on her wrists, while Rowley allegedly broke the bottle and its contents spilled onto his hands. UK investigators found the bottle at their house and claim to have found traces of the Novichok class nerve agent, also known as A234, in it, which as they claim, was used in the Skripal poisoning.

    Researchers have yet to determine whether the substance allegedly contained in the bottle was from the same batch that had purportedly been used against the Skripals. Earlier this month, the members of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' (OPCW) had collected samples to run their own tests.

