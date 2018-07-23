Macron's Aide Case 'Was the Last Thing We Discussed' With President - Minister

"I met with the president of the republic this weekend. What happened [with Benalla] was the last thing we discussed. The discussion is simple – truth and only truth, facts and only facts. The president is more concerned about the promotion of the constitutional reform [through parliament] and its possible blocking," Collomb said, reporting on the incident to the members of the National Assembly.
In his speech, Collomb firmly condemned Benalla’s actions.
"With all the firmness, I denounce the actions of Mr. Benalla, committed by him on May 1 or after this date. They in every way contradict my values," he stressed.
Benalla’s case drew much public attention. Another Elysee palace security official, Vincent Crase, has also faced the similar charges in connection with the case. Three policemen have been suspended from duty on suspicion of transferring CCTV camera images showing the violent scene to Benalla. The probes into the incident were launched by Paris prosecutors, the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN) and a special parliamentary commission.
READ MORE: Macron Intends to Reorganize Cabinet Following Aide's Misbehaviour — Reports
Since taking office, Macron has been seeking to promote a constitutional reform, which stipulates a number of changes such as a 30-percent reduction of the number of members of both parliamentary chambers, the limit on the number of re-elections, and a partial proportional representation in parliamentary election.
All comments
Show new comments (0)