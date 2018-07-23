WATCH Supporters of WikiLeaks Founder Assange Gather Near Ecuadorian Embassy

Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in 2012 after being accused of sexual assault. According to Assange, the charges could have served as an excuse to extradite him to the US, where he has been accused of espionage and leaking thousands of classified documents related to military operations.

A group of people supporting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gathered near the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on Sunday, following reports that he might be stripped of his asylum.

Tensions surrounding Assange rose amid reports that Quito and London have allegedly been negotiating an eviction of the WikiLeaks founder from the embassy.

Earlier, media also reported that Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno had decided not to meet with Assange during his upcoming trip to London.

Reports on the possible extradition of Assange have previously emerged. Addressing the issue, Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Jose Valencia said in June that Assange's asylum cannot last forever.

The rape charges against Assange, which had forced him to seek asylum, were dropped in 2017, however, London’s Metropolitan Police have said that he will be prosecuted for breaching his bail conditions if he leaves the embassy.