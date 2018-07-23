Register
17:20 GMT +323 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Then London Mayor Boris Johnson addresses a London business expo, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2015, in New York.

    Johnson Lines Up With Trump in Attack Against 'Pathetic' London Mayor Khan

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Europe
    Get short URL
    151

    With UK Cabinet post being in the past (for mere two weeks), Boris Johnson's claws are out and it turns out they've been sharpened against his successor in the London mayoral office.

    The former Foreign Secretary launched a ruthless attack against London mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him out on "pathetic performance" amid high murder rate in the city.

    "Sadiq Khan may be a twinkle-toed mover on the movie premiere red carpet, but his pirouettes on the subject of knife crime are a positive wonder. He blames funding (when he was left with a large war chest by me); he blames the Tory Government; he blames society. He blames everyone but himself, when it is his paramount duty to keep Londoners safe. It is a pathetic performance," Mr. Johnson wrote in his Daily Telegraph column, where he took on a position following his resignation from the government earlier in July.

    Mr. Johnson recalled the time when he was in charge, saying that as London mayor — a position in which he served from 2008 to 2016 — he saw the "overall crime went down by about 20 per cent."

    "As I never tired of telling the former New York mayor, Mike Bloomberg, in those days you were five times more likely to be murdered in the Big Apple than in London. We more than halved the number of kids being killed in the capital," Mr. Johnson wrote.

    Knife
    CC0
    Gang Murders in London 'A National Epidemic', Criminologist Tells Sputnik
    He then accused his successor of reversing the progress and urged to boost the stop and search policy. In line with the policy, the police have the legal right to stop members of the public and search them, if they have 'reasonable grounds' to suspect an individual is carrying illegal drugs, a weapon, stolen property, something which could be used to commit a crime, such as a crowbar.

    UK police have previously come under criticism for abusing their stop and search powers, leading to unlawful operation of the policy.

    READ MORE: UN Team Investigates UK Human Rights Record, Mass Surveillance, Racial Profiling

    Mr. Johnson, however, is in favour of the stop and search.

    "There is only one way to communicate that message, and that is not to berate the police or to criticise them for simply doing their jobs. It is to get behind them and to give them the kind of backing that Sajid Javid, the Home Secretary, has already shown. That is what is needed; not any politically correct virtue signalling about stop and search," he wrote.

    In response to surging crime rates in London, Mr. Khan said patrols would be increased and extra stop-and-search powers were put in place.

    According to 2018 policing statistics, the Metropolitan Police in London had the highest overall rate of stop and search, at 17 incidents for every 1,000 people. Attacks using knives or other sharp instruments in England and Wales have risen by 16 percent to 40,147 in 2018 from the previous year.

    READ MORE: Crime Rising in UK, Ending Decades-Long Trend, as Police Numbers Keep Going Down

    However, Mr. Johnson argued the problem can be tackled but "Sadiq Khan is failing to do so."

    The London mayor said in one of his recent Twitter posts he won't back down on demanding resources and funding for the UK police, referring to his work against surging crime levels.

    Mr. Khan also campaigns against young people carrying knives.

    Mr. Johnson's comments fall somewhat in line with accusations against the London mayor voiced by the US President Donald Trump ahead of his state visit in Britain earlier this month. Mr. Trump blamed Mr. Khan for doing "a bad job" on terrorism. In 2017, the US president condemned the London mayor over his reaction to the attacks in Borough Market and on London Bridge.

    In response to Mr. Trump's accusations, the London mayor said he wasn't clear why the US president singled him out "for being responsible for these acts of terrorism, and no other mayor or no other leader."

    According to Boris Johnson, whom Mr. Trump hailed a good PM candidate, Sadiq Khan failed to "either to grip the problem, or even to take responsibility" for the rising crime in the British capital. 

    Related:

    UN Team Investigates UK Human Rights Record, Mass Surveillance, Racial Profiling
    Gang Murders in London 'A National Epidemic', Criminologist Tells Sputnik
    Boris Johnson Calls for Global Britain to Shape Post-Brexit World
    'Not at All': White House Denies Trump Slammed London Mayor Over Religious Issue
    Johnson Calls London Mayor ‘Pompous Popinjay’ Over Remarks on Trump’s UK Visit
    Tags:
    Sadiq Khan, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse