Trump Offered May His Best Lawyers to 'Sue the EU' During UK Visit

During a recent visit to the United Kingdom, US President Donald Trump gave Prime Minister Theresa May some “brutal” Brexit advice.

According to Mail Online, Trump told May that he had a list of his favorite New York lawyers who he believed could handle the matter.

Speaking at a joint news briefing with May, Trump said that he had given the prime minister a “brutal” option that she had not heeded.

Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Saturday, Theresa May was asked to elaborate on the option Trump had referred to.

“He told me I should sue the EU,” the PM replied. "Sue the EU. Not go into negotiations – sue them," she added.

Theresa May made light of the suggestion, however, insisting that her focus was on achieving the best Brexit deal possible.

In an earlier interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Donald Trump said that he had offered May an “option” that would give the UK an advantage over the European Union in the Brexit talks.

“I recommended her something, I gave her an option, I’d rather not tell you what that option is, but I think she might,” Trump told Morgan. “I think it would’ve been great, but it’s not too late for her to do that necessarily.”

During a brief visit to Britain earlier this month, President Trump scrambled to undo the damage caused by an interview in which he questioned Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans, which he warned might hamper a bilateral trade deal with the United States.

Mentioning reports he had heard about May’s EU withdrawal plan threatening to torpedo a proposed trade deal between the US and Britain, Trump noted that, after reading the PM’s Brexit white paper, and being brought “up to speed” by her, he was convinced that such a deal “will absolutely be possible.”