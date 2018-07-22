Macron Aide Busted Beating Protester Released From Custody - Reports

French president's aide Alexandre Benalla, accused of beating a May Day protester in Paris, and four other suspects, were released from custody, local media reported citing prosecutors.

Benalla was detained for police questioning on Friday. All suspects are expected to be brought before an investigating judge on Sunday, according to the Europe 1 radio station.

On Thursday, media reported that Paris prosecutors had launched a preliminary investigation into Benalla over a recent attack on an anti-government protester. The high-profile case broke out after a May 1 video emerged capturing a man in riot police gear, supposedly Benalla, who tackled a young rioter to the ground and punched him repeatedly before fleeing.

The Elysee spokesman said Thursday that Benalla had been suspended for 15 days and temporarily left without pay.

On Friday, the Elysee announced the decision to launch the firing procedure over new facts that came to its attention, local media reported. The man has been placed in custody over violent actions "committed by a person holding public office," french media reported, citing Paris prosecutors.

A number of French opposition politicians have expressed their outrage regarding the situation. Head of The Republicans party Laurent Wauquiez denounced the video as "shocking." Jean-Luc Melenchon, the head of the left-wing Unsubmissive France (La France Insoumise) party, on Thursday called for a no-confidence motion against the government unless the latter provided explanations to the National Assembly over the incident with Benalla.