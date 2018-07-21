Register
16:45 GMT +321 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The contents of a rucksack that was found by officers searching the older boy's hideout, which prosecutors claimed were instruments for building an explosive

    UK Police Failed to Respond 'Adequately' to 2 Teens' Plans to 'Shoot Up School'

    © Photo : North East CTU/PA Wire
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Two Yorkshire schoolboys who plotted to gun down their innocent classmates in a bloody replay of the 1999 Columbine massacre revealed their plan to a friend, teacher and police officers, but continued with their plot until a specialist counter-terror team took over the investigation a month later, The Independent reported.

    According to prosecutors, North Yorkshire police did “not respond adequately” when getting word about the murderous plans being hatched by Thomas Wyllie and Alex Bolland.

    In September, the two boys, who were just 14 at the time of the plotting, drew up a “hit-list” of targets of their planned attack at their school in Northallerton, Yorkshire.

    Police car lights
    © Flickr / Robert Kuykendall
    Alabama Cop Still on Force Despite Recording Revealing Plot to Murder Man
    The list included students who they said had bullied and wronged them, as well as teachers.

    The pair, who have now been given 10 and 12-year custodial sentences, started discussing a school shooting and reading bomb-making instructions in May last year. In September, Bolland told a schoolgirl that they were planning to carry out a shooting.

    The following day, the girl told a teacher about what she had heard, who in turn, alerted the police.

    The teacher, who spoke to Bolland, told Leeds Crown Court that the boy “started off by saying that he had sent the messages because some students were making his life in school intolerable.”

    “He felt that they needed dealing with severely. He said they needed killing,” the teacher added..

    Police officers spoke to both plotters separately at home after the incident, when Bolland told them he “planned to go into school with a firearm in order to get rid of those who had wronged them.”

    However, even though Bollard gave “clear and unvarnished confessions” to police officers, he was not arrested for a whole month.

    Prosecutors said North Yorkshire Police did “not respond adequately” to the threat until a specialist counter-terror team took over the investigation a month later.

    READ MORE: Suspect in Grasse Shooting Appears to Be Columbine Massacre ‘Fan'

    The would-be murderers were said to have "hero-worshipped" Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris, the teenagers who murdered 12 students and a teacher at the Columbine High School in Colorado on April 20, 1999.

    They injured 21 additional people, and three more were injured while attempting to escape the school. After exchanging gunfire with police officers, the pair committed suicide.

    Related:

    Suspect in Grasse Shooting Appears to Be Columbine Massacre ‘Fan’
    Tags:
    sentence, "inadequate response", murder plot, teens, Thomas Wyllie, Alex Bolland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse