Register
09:55 GMT +321 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May (File)

    EU's Brexit Negotiator: May's Chequers Plan Incompatible With Bloc's Guidelines

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Following a three-hour meeting with 27 EU national ministers in Brussels on Friday, Michel Barnier raised concerns about Prime Minister Theresa May’s blueprint for the UK's post-Brexit trade relations with the bloc.

    The prime minister hoped that her White Paper would allow the country to maintain frictionless trade with the EU after Brexit is delivered, but the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has questioned some of the proposals in the newly-published blueprint, including their incompatibility with the bloc’s basic principles.

    “There are some elements [of the white paper] which do seem to contradict the guidelines of the EU council, the heads of government and state, namely the indivisibility of the four freedoms and the integrity of the single market. There is not a lot of justification for the EU running the risk of weakening the single market,” Barnier said.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Arlene Foster, the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) visit Belleek Pottery, in St Belleek, Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, July 19, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Workable Brexit, Strength of Union, Irish Border: May's Speech in N. Ireland
    The official further suggested that some “elements” from the much-debated White Paper “opened the way for a constructive discussion,” including plans for a free trade deal, a commitment to common standards and guarantees on fundamental rights.

    At the same time, Barnier stated that May’s proposal for customs would likely lead to more red tape, warning that “Brexit cannot be and will not be a justification for creating more bureaucracy.”

    The Brexit negotiator then insisted that May should go with the EU’s “backstop” plan that would keep Northern Ireland in the single market for goods if the UK did not want to crash out with no deal.

    "This requires a legally operative backstop, an all-weather insurance policy… All 27 member-states insist on this," he said, adding that the UK was invited to Brussels next week to negotiate on the issue of the Irish border.

    His comments came shortly after May delivered a speech in Northern Ireland’s capital, Belfast, saying she accepted that a hard Irish border was “almost inconceivable,” but once again rejected the bloc’s “backstop” solution as “unworkable.”

    "The economic and constitutional dislocation of a formal ‘third country' customs border within our own country is something I will never accept and I believe no British prime minister could ever accept. As they made clear this week, it is not something the House of Commons will accept either. It is now for the EU to respond, not simply to fall back on previous positions which have already been proven unworkable but to evolve their position in kind," she said.

    BBrexit sailing apart - bon voyage
    CC BY 2.0 / muffinn / Brexit sailing apart - bon voyage
    France Prepares for Possible 'No Deal' UK Split With EU on Brexit Conditions - Minister
    Barnier’s intervention emphasizes the deadlock among Tories and follows the resignation of foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit secretary David Davis, who stood against the document.

    Last week, the British government published a White Paper on Brexit, aimed at creating a UK-EU free trade area, based on a “common rulebook” that will see both parties play along the same standards on goods and which would spare the need for customs and regulatory border checks. According to May’s plan, any Brexit agreement would have to provide frictionless trade across the Northern Irish border.

    READ MORE: Airbus, Rolls Royce Move to Stockpile Parts Amid No-Deal Brexit Fears – Reports

    The UK is set to leave the EU in March 2019, but an October deadline to finalize the details of the country's divorce from the bloc and a transition period loom.

    Related:

    France Prepares for Possible 'No Deal' UK Split With EU on Brexit Conditions
    Workable Brexit, Strength of Union, Irish Border: May's Speech in N. Ireland
    Hard Brexit May Lead to Increased UK Sales of Arms to ‘Oppressive’ Gov'ts - NGO
    European Commission Calls on EU Citizens, Businesses to Get Prepared for Brexit
    UK Police Vow to Take Steps to Tackle Possible Surge in Hate Crimes Post-Brexit
    May Aims to Sell Brexit Plan in National Tour Amid Pressure From Fellow Tories
    Tags:
    white paper, blueprint, Brexit, Michel Barnier, Theresa May, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse