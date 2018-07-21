Police Finds No Indication of Lubeck Knife Attacker Has Terrorist Background

German police has so far found no connection between a man who wielded a knife on a bus in Lubeck and any radical or terrorist organizations, the police's press service said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a man attacked passengers on a bus with a knife, injuring ten people. According to local media, the attacker is of Iranian origin.

"The offender's identity has been determined: a 34-year-old German citizen, Lubeck resident. There are currently no indications of the man's radicalization [and] currently no signs of a terrorist background," the police said on Twitter.

© AFP 2018 / Markus Scholz / dpa Man Attacks Bus Passengers in Germany Leaving at Least 14 Injured – Reports

The police also said that the backpack which the attacker left on the bus was defused. There was incendiary substance inside, no explosives were found, the police specified.

The surge of stabbing and ramming attacks in EU states reportedly coincided with the outbreak of the migration crisis, which is raising major concerns about the European Union’s refugee and external border security policies.

The attacks in Europe also revealed a surge in online recruitment by the terrorist organizations, in particular, via encrypted social networks. A number of attacks were reportedly perpetrated by lone wolves, people who are not directly recruited by terrorist groups but merely inspired by online jihadist propaganda.