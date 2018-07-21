Police Finds No Indication of Lubeck Knife Attacker Has Terrorist Background

Earlier in the day, a man attacked passengers on a bus with a knife, injuring ten people. According to local media, the attacker is of Iranian origin.
"The offender's identity has been determined: a 34-year-old German citizen, Lubeck resident. There are currently no indications of the man's radicalization [and] currently no signs of a terrorist background," the police said on Twitter.
The surge of stabbing and ramming attacks in EU states reportedly coincided with the outbreak of the migration crisis, which is raising major concerns about the European Union’s refugee and external border security policies.
The attacks in Europe also revealed a surge in online recruitment by the terrorist organizations, in particular, via encrypted social networks. A number of attacks were reportedly perpetrated by lone wolves, people who are not directly recruited by terrorist groups but merely inspired by online jihadist propaganda.
All comments
Show new comments (0)