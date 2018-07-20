Bulgarian Parl't Prevents Gov't From Signing Deals on Migrants’ Return – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Bulgarian National Assembly banned the Council of Ministers from signing bilateral agreements with third countries on returning migrants to Bulgaria, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported Friday.

The adopted resolution was supported by 177 out of 240 members of the Bulgarian parliament, the outlet reported.

The lawmakers also required the Cabinet to submit to the parliament a position on the common EU decision on the migration policy.

READ MORE: EU 'Cannot Accept All the Migrants From the Planet' — Czech PM

© REUTERS / Ismail Zitouny Boat With 160 Migrants Sinks Off Coast of Northern Cyprus, 16 Reported Dead

Until September 30, the Council of Ministers has to present a Bulgarian proposal on reform of the Dublin asylum system.

Last month, the European Council summit agreed on several aspects of the EU migration policy, including the establishment of "regional disembarkation platforms in close cooperation with relevant third countries" and controlled centers in the EU member states to process asylum applications.

The resettlement or relocation of migrants across the bloc is expected to be done on voluntary basis amid the lack of consensus.