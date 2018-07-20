German Prosecutors Say Filed Petition to Stop Puigdemont’s Extradition

"Due to this reason the process of extradition has lost its grounds. The High Court of Schleswig-Holstein in Schleswig filed a petition demanding to cancel the order for the arrest of Carles Puigdemont for a subsequent extradition. After the cancellation of the order, the extradition process will be over," the statement read.
Last week, the High Court of Schleswig-Holstein ruled that the extradition of Puigdemont to Spain over misuse of public funds was possible.
Puigdemont fled to Belgium in October to avoid sedition charges after last year's independence referendum. In March, the ex-Catalan leader was arrested in Germany but later released on bail by a German court.
