Labour Prepares For Early Election, Readies Queen's Speech Draft

Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has previously stated that the Opposition Party expects to win the next election and has planned to “hit the ground running.”

Britain's Opposition Labour Party is reportedly drawing up its own legislative agenda in the expectation that Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative-DUP coalition government will collapse due to political infighting over Brexit.

As many as 35 separate pieces of legislation would be ready to be put before the House of Commons the day after a Labour election win, with particular emphasis on raising general living standards across the country and strengthening workers rights protections.

High on the new legislative agenda will reportedly be the abolition of zero-hour contracts and bringing major industries such as rail transportation and power generation back into public ownership in what would be a generational shift away from the campaigns of privatisation pursued by both Conservative and Labour governments throughout the past three decades.

John McDonnell, widely considered the most senior ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, disclosed to the British media in late 2017 that the party is expecting a run on the British pound and immediate opposition from major UK-based corporations in the event of an electoral victory. Consequently, he declared that the shadow cabinet was "war-gaming" various scenarios for the aftermath of a Labour election win so that the new government could "hit the ground running," and immediately start implementing its legislative agenda.