Man Attacks Bus Passengers in Germany Leaving at Least 14 Injured - Reports

According to the media reports an attacker has severely wounded with a knife several people in a bus in the German city of Lubeck.

According to the Bild newspaper, 12 people have been slightly injured and two other passengers got serious wounds as a result of the attack in a bus. The media reports, citing the police spokesman, that there are no fatalities.

The attacker is alive and has reportedly been detained by the police. According to the Lubecker Nachrichten, the knife wielding man is about 30 years old and came from Iran.

The scene around the bus stop has been cordoned off, with the police operation being underway.

"The passengers were jumping out of the bus shouting, it was awful, and then the injured were taken away, the attacker had a kitchen knife," an eyewitness said as quoted by the Lubecker Nachrichten.

