UK Teen Who Threatened Jewish Politician With 'Bullets in Head' Sentenced

A 19-year-old Brit has been sentenced for four years and eight months for possessing a document or record for terrorist purposes.

Jack Coulson from Mexborough in England who had said in January he would kill the Jewish MP, Luciana Berger, had his phone examined by the police.

The investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police revealed Coulson had downloaded information on how to obtain and mix explosives and how to manufacture pipe bombs and other explosive devices.

19yo Jack Coulson jailed for 4 years 8 months after downloading info on how to mix explosives and make pipe bombs.@terrorismpolice North East investigation also uncovered extreme right wing propaganda, racist and anti-Semitic imagery.



Case Details ▶️ https://t.co/L6WqSLbSKT pic.twitter.com/EbbeqLB4SU — Terrorism Police UK (@TerrorismPolice) July 19, 2018​

The police uncovered a wide range of extreme right-wing material and propaganda, including racist and anti-Semitic imagery.

The court heard Mr. Coulson had threatened to 'put two bullets in the back of her head,' referring to Labour MP for Liverpool Wavertree, Luciana Berger.

Mr. Coulson's search history also indicated an interest in National Action, Nazism and White Jihad.

READ MORE: National Action Members Who Wanted ‘White Jihad' Jailed After Labour MP Targeted

"Jack Coulson was in possession of disturbing and potentially dangerous material, which indicated an extreme right wing mind set and an interest in home-made explosives. He hadn't come across this material by chance, but had actively searched for it and downloaded it. While no evidence was found to suggest Coulson was planning to act on this information, the combination of this material and his ideology is very concerning," Detective Superintendent Simon Atkinson, Head of Investigations at Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said in a statement.

The court was also told the young man was a member of National Action, a secretive far-right organization banned by the UK government in 2016.