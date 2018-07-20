'He is Dangerous': Joint Manhunt Launched For Suspected British Hitman Launched

The suspect, whose identity and exact whereabouts remain unknown, has been described as “dangerous” and is believed to be evading arrest in the Netherlands.

UK authorities have launched a manhunt for an unidentified assailant who they believe to be a British hitman, The Liverpool Echo reported on Friday.

The suspected hitman shot another Brit in the head outside an Amsterdam café in May. The target, who is 55 years old and from Greater Manchester, survived the shooting and is in a “stable condition,” though he is yet to be discharged from hospital.

The victim and the assailant are believed to know each other, as they were seen walking together in Amsterdam, and are potentially both members of the same gang.

Shortly after the attack, Dutch authorities launched an investigation to determine the shooter’s identity and track him down, but have so far been unable to do so and have few leads.

They are now working with Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to identify the hitman, who is believed to maintain connections in the UK, with authorities linking him to Cheshire and Merseyside.

An eyewitness said he was speaking English with a Merseyside or Manchester accent.

CCTV footage shows him approaching the café before pulling out a handgun and firing several rounds at his target. He subsequently fled the scene in a bicycle taxi and has been off the radar since.

Jayne Lloyd, the NCA’s North West branch commander, appealed for other witnesses to come forward, stressing that he is a threat to public safety.

“The attack took place in a public area. This man is clearly very dangerous which is why we need to identify him quickly and make sure he cannot harm anyone else,” she said.

The NCA has also warned civilians to exercise caution if they spot the suspect, stating “Please do not approach this man as he is dangerous and call 999 in an emergency."