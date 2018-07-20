Netherlands, Turkey Restore Diplomatic Ties – Turkish Foreign Ministry

"During this telephone conversation, the [foreign] ministers agreed to normalize the diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey," the Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministries further "agreed to reinstate ambassadors in Ankara and The Hague shortly."
Relations between the Netherlands and Turkey deteriorated last year after Dutch authorities had banned a Turkish minister from attending a demonstration prior to a referendum that gave Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan more power.
READ MORE: Turkey Considering Economic Sanctions Against Netherlands Amid Tensions
Ankara reacted furiously, promising reciprocal actions and sanctions against the Netherlands. On Monday, Ankara sent the Netherlands two diplomatic notes, criticizing Cavusoglu's treatment, while the Dutch authorities demanded an apology for having been compared to Nazis.
