France Prepares for Possible 'No Deal' UK Split With EU on Brexit Conditions

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - France is getting ready for the possible absence of an EU-UK agreement on the conditions of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc, French Minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau said on Friday ahead of the General Affairs Council, focusing on Brexit.

"The European Commission said yesterday that it is also necessary to prepare for the absence of the agreement. Nobody wants it to happen but our responsibility… is to prepare for it. This is what we are doing in France," Loiseau told reporters.

On Thursday, the European Commission called on the EU member states to step up preparations for Brexit "at all levels" and get ready "for all outcomes."

On July 12, the UK government published the so-called white paper on the United Kingdom's post-Brexit relations with the European Union, which calls for developing "a broad and deep" economic relations with the bloc and avoiding a hard border in Ireland, among other issues.

The United Kingdom is expected to leave the European Union in March 2019.