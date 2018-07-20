Merkel on Russia: 'We've Been Successful in Tackling Hybrid War'

We have been successful in tackling hybrid war with quick responses and facts," Merkel said, answering the question on Russia.

Commenting on the first ever one-on-one summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump, Merkel noted that she is "happy about every meeting." She went on saying that it is "good for all" that Trump and Putin plan to meet again, adding that in her opinion, contacts between the Russian and US presidents must occure more often.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW