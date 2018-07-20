Like a 'Sh*t Episode of Black Mirror': Brits to Get Countdown #NoDeal Bulletins

"We should not be preparing for No Deal, we should be avoiding it at all costs," a Labour MP argued on Twitter.

David Lammy's commentary comes amid reports of the UK government's plans to send out weekly information bulletins to British people on how to make sure they're ready for a disorderly Brexit.

"Bundles" of information will be distributed among consumers and businesses, as the UK government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Theresa May negotiates its exit and future trade relations with the European bloc.

Under the government's new campaign, the newspaper said that

Small businesses in Britain will be informed on how to make customs declarations, according to the government plan. British holidaymakers will be told to buy health insurance in case current reciprocal deals end, according to reports.

According to the Labour MP for Tottenham, a ‘no-deal' is something the Conservatives-led government should try to avoid.

This is becoming like a shit episode of Black Mirror. We should not be preparing for No Deal, we should be avoiding it at all costs. https://t.co/DGP55zNWIl — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) July 20, 2018​

A 'no deal' exit would mean an immediate departure from the EU without the 21-month transition period agreed upon with Brussels. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a ‘no deal' Brexit will hurt both European and British economies.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on many occasions has criticized May' Cabinet for not being able to achieve a deal with the EU, as the March 29, 2019 deadline for Brexit approaches.