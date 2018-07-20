Register
22:37 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    UK police officers

    Crime Rising in UK, Ending Decades-Long Trend, as Police Numbers Keep Going Down

    © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    As the Police Federation of England and Wales puts it: “We are sleepwalking into a nightmare.”

    Crime has surged in England and Wales, even as the number of police officers there diminishes, says the UK's Office of National Statistics (ONS) report. Violent crimes including murder and bodily harm are on a particularly sharp rise, and the effectiveness of law enforcement has hit all-time low.

    "After falling in recent decades, the overall level of crime is now stabilizing," ONS says in the report released Thursday.

    And the picture is dark

    Attacks using knives or other sharp instruments have risen by 16 percent to 40,147 from the previous year. This is a dramatic increase compared to the much smaller 2 percent boost in gun violence, which made up 6,492 offences.

    Sarah Jones, a Labour MP who has campaigned against knife crime, has already declared a "public health emergency" and warned of an "epidemic."

    People wear the Kippa as part of the Show Face and Kippa (Zeig’ Gesicht und Kippa) initiative in Frankfurt am Main, central Germany on May 14, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Yann Schreiber
    Jewish Activists Urge Berlin to Combat Anti-Semitism Amid Hate Crime Spike
    Police have warned that "feral" knife attacks are becoming more brutal, with victims being stabbed and slashed multiple times, the Independent reports. This has already caused the government to crack down on deadly weapons including the so-called "zombie knives" — brightly decorated, often serrated weapons that, due to their fancy design, "help to glamorise violence," according to the Sun.

    Overall homicides, murder and manslaughter combined and mass murder incidents such as terror attacks excluded, have risen by 12 percent, with 701 incidents recorded.

    Robberies have risen by 3 percent to 77,103 offences, while burglaries showed a much smaller increase of 6 percent, making 437,537 cases.

    All that said, the effectiveness of law enforcement has also hit the all-time low, according to another document released by the Home Office at the same time.

    The document says police forces have closed almost half — 48 percent — of all cases with no suspect identified. However, with theft offences, this figure is a whopping 75 percent.

    Another figure confirms the gloomy trend, as only 9 percent of all crimes result in a charge of summon to court — fewer than one in 10 cases.

    Meghan Elkin, head of crime statistics at the ONS, said the only type of crime that significantly fell since last year was computer misuse.

    Winter Olympic Games 2014, Figure Skating, Denis Ten
    © Sputnik / Alexander Wilf
    Suspect in Murder of Olympic Figure Skating Medalist Detained - Police
    The outlook is not optimistic, as the number of police officers in England and Wales has diminished from 123,142 officers last year to 122,404 as of March 31. Compared to 2010, the number of police officers dropped by 20,000 people, the Independent reported in April. At the same time, the overall police staff has increased, the figures show.

    Back in April, then-Home Secretary Amber Rudd came under fire when she failed to acknowledge the connection between police cuts and rising crime. A leaked Home Office document on Rudd's then-upcoming crackdown on crime program called Serious Violence Strategy said offenders may have been "encouraged" by the lack of police resources and fall in charge rates. Rudd denied seeing the paper at the time.

    "Tory government has broken its promise to protect funding, with police funding cut in real terms and fewer police officers on our streets," says Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary.

    "While the government continues to deny any link between the rise in serious crime and the cuts to police officer numbers, today we see what an appalling and traumatic impact Theresa May's decisions have had on our society."

    Rudd's predecessor was none other than current Prime Minister Theresa May, and during her time at the Home Office, May told the police to stop "crying wolf" over budget cuts and accused Police Federation of "scaremongering."

    Now, Rudd's successor, Sajid Javid, has finally pledged to fight for more police funding, the Independent says.

    British Home Secretary Amber Rudd delivers her keynote address at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 4, 2016
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Expert Explains Consequences of UK Home Secretary Resignation Amid Windrush Scandal
    Jones, however, believes that problem goes farther than police funding.

    "The roots of this problem spread far and wide," she said, according to the Independent. "It's no coincidence that annual school exclusion figures released today also show a huge rise. Increasing numbers of children are being marginalised and unsupported, and we need drastic action to turn this around."

    "We have a government who recently launched their Serious Violence Strategy — yet failed to make one single mention of the falling numbers of officers, which they were rightly criticized for," says Che Donald, vice chairman of Police Federation of England and Wales.

    "You would think that every time we have the same conversations about rising crime, particularly violent crime, it would be a wake-up call for the government. But instead it just feels like we are sleepwalking into a nightmare," he added.

    Related:

    Crime Reporter From Capital Gazette Details Mass Shooting in Newsroom
    Danes Fleeing 'Unsafe' Sweden Amid Gang Shootings, Rampant Crime
    'Reaping the Benefits' of Immigration: Crime Rates in EU Are Going Up - Analyst
    Greater Inequality Leading to Surging UK Crime Stats – London Police Chief
    'Arranged Marriage': Crime Gang Matching Illegal Immigrants & EU Citizens Busted
    UKIP Plans to Tackle Brexit Challenges, Violent Crime, Housing Shortages
    'Crime Against Porn': Internet Flies Into Rage Over Theft of Fake Taxi Sex Car
    Tags:
    crime, funding, statistics, police, UK Office of National Statistics (ONS), UK Police, Amber Rudd, Wales, United Kingdom, England
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse