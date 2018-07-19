German FM Takes Issue With Zuckerberg's Stance on Holocaust Denial Posts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Thursday slammed Holocaust denials and stressed that nobody should defend people with such views, in response to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's recent comments on the subject.

"There must be no place for antisemitism anywhere. Nobody should defend those who deny Holocaust," Maas wrote on Twitter, adding a link to an article on Zuckerberg's interview.

Zuckerberg wrote to Recode after the interview publication to clarify that he "didn’t intend to defend the intent of people who deny" Holocaust.

In an interview with Recode outlet, published on Wednesday, the tech billionaire said he did not believe that Facebook should take down Holocaust denial posts even though he personally found them "deeply offensive."

Zuckerberg added that he did not believe that the people with such views were "intentionally getting it wrong."