German FM Takes Issue With Zuckerberg's Stance on Holocaust Denial Posts

"There must be no place for antisemitism anywhere. Nobody should defend those who deny Holocaust," Maas wrote on Twitter, adding a link to an article on Zuckerberg's interview.
In an interview with Recode outlet, published on Wednesday, the tech billionaire said he did not believe that Facebook should take down Holocaust denial posts even though he personally found them "deeply offensive."
Zuckerberg added that he did not believe that the people with such views were "intentionally getting it wrong."
