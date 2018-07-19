Spanish Supreme Court Rejects Extradition of Ex-Catalan Leader From Germany

Spanish Supreme Court has rejected the extradition of ex-head of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont from Germany only over charges of misuse of public funds, without rebellion charges, the court said in a statement on Thursday. In the European extradition order issued by the judge, there were two charges — organization of rebellion and embezzlement of state funds.
However, a German court later ruled to release Puigdemont on bail, as it decided that extraditing the ex-Catalan leader to Spain on the charge of rebellion was not possible.
Last week, the High Court of Schleswig-Holstein ruled that the extradition of ex-head of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont to Spain over misuse of public funds was possible.
