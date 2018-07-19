At Least Six EU States Object to Visa Liberalization for Kosovo - Source

"According to my information, in general, there is unanimity at the European Parliament, while at the Council six countries such as Spain, Greece, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Denmark, object to this," the source said.
READ MORE: Kosovo to Assume Responsibility for All Its Judicial Executive Powers
In June 2012, the European Commission delivered visa liberalization roadmap to Kosovo, stipulating a range of measures necessary to be taken by the self-proclaimed republic to advance toward visa suspension.
The commission's requirements included document security, the fight against organized crime and border and migration management.
All comments
Show new comments (0)