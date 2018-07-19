At Least Six EU States Object to Visa Liberalization for Kosovo - Source

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - At least six EU member states consider it premature to lift the visa regime for Kosovo residents, a diplomatic source in Brussels told Sputnik on Thursday.

"According to my information, in general, there is unanimity at the European Parliament, while at the Council six countries such as Spain, Greece, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Denmark, object to this," the source said.

The European Commission confirmed on Wednesday that Kosovo had fulfilled all required benchmarks to move on with the liberalization of visa regime with the European Union. It called on the European Parliament and the Council to approve the free movement for Kosovo citizens.

In June 2012, the European Commission delivered visa liberalization roadmap to Kosovo, stipulating a range of measures necessary to be taken by the self-proclaimed republic to advance toward visa suspension.

The commission's requirements included document security, the fight against organized crime and border and migration management.