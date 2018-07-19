Register
12:26 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People take part in the so-called Kippa Day against anti-semitism in Hamburg, northern Germany on May 14, 2018

    Anti-Semitic Internet Bullying in Germany Becoming 'More Radical' – Study

    © AFP 2018 / Daniel Bockwoldt / dpa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Last week, the heads of about 40 Jewish organizations based in Germany urged Berlin to crack down on anti-Semitism, citing a series of anti-Jewish attacks that have occurred in the country over the past few months.

    Jews and Israelis are now most frequently threatened through the Internet, where anti-Semitic attacks and insults are becoming "more hateful and more radical," according to a study released by the Technical University of Berlin (TU Berlin).

    The survey was based on the content of at least 300,000 mostly anonymous texts which mainly came from social media sites.

    According to Monika Schwarz-Friesel, head of TU Berlin's Institute for Language and Communication, the study showed that "the threshold is sinking" and that "people use the anonymity of the internet to disseminate anti-Semitic comments."

    READ MORE: 'Berlin Wears a Kippa' Rally Against Anti-Semitism Stopped Amid Threats

    "Anti-Semitism doesn't only come from right-wing extremists or the populist scene. Everyday anti-Semitism rooted in the heart of society is the most dangerous," she underscored.

    She also warned that if the trend of anti-Semitic bullying through the Internet continues, "anti-Semitism will become more normal in real life, not just online."

    The TU Berlin study came a week after the publication of an open letter by the heads of 40 Jewish organizations based in Germany who insisted that anti-Semitism should be recognized as "an attack on the inviolability of human dignity and on the foundations of the entire liberal democratic community."

    READ MORE: German-Jewish Teen Fleeing to Israel Over Anti-Semitism in Berlin Public School

    They noted that this recognition is in line with the International Alliance for Holocaust Remembrance's definition of anti-Semitism, which they warned "cannot be successfully fought as a mere subcategory of racism."

    "Anti-Semitism, racism and Islamophobia cannot be equated," the letter underlined, urging German authorities to rein in anti-Semitic bullying.

    Last week, a 50-year-old Jewish-American professor of philosophy was visiting the German city of Bonn as a guest lecturer when he was assaulted by a young man of Palestinian descent who reportedly knocked the yarmulke off his head, shoved him and shouted: "No Jews in Germany!"

    READ MORE: German Council Warns Against Wearing Jewish Headwear due to Anti-Semitism

    Asylum seeker (C, L) takes a selfie picture with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C, R) following Merkel's visit at a branch of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees and a camp for asylum-seekers in Berlin on September 10, 2015.
    © AFP 2018 / DPA/Bernd Von Jutrczenka
    'New Phenomenon': Merkel Sheds Light on Arab Migrants' Anti-Semitism
    Earlier, seven men and three women, aged between 15 and 25, including six Syrians and three German nationals, were detained after beating up a passer-by in a Berlin park.

    Police said that the assailants were subsequently released but that investigators dealing with politically motivated crimes have taken over the case.

    In another development, a 19-year-old Syrian migrant has been found guilty of an April attack against an Israeli man who was wearing a Jewish yarmulke skullcap on a street in Berlin.

    Related:

    Report Reveals Global Anti-Semitism Increase Amid Drop in Violence Against Jews
    Petition Launched in France Against Anti-Semitism Rife in Muslim Neighborhoods
    Anti-Semitism 'Morphs and Manifests From Many Aspects of Life' in US – Rabbi
    Tags:
    social media, Internet, attacks, anti-Semitism, study, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse