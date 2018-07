A close aide of the French president, Alexandre Benalla, has been accused by media of battery after allegedly assaulting a protester at a May Day rally in Paris.

The French newspaper, Le Monde, said Wednesday that Benalla was identified in a May 1 video where he was captured tackling a young man to the ground and punching him repeatedly before fleeing.

© Sputnik / Julien Mattia Paris Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protest Against New Education Plan (PHOTO)

The annual May Day demonstration at la Place de la Contrescarpe led to clashes with police and hundreds of arrests. The paper said Macon’s associate wore a riot police helmet.

Patrick Strzoda, director of Emmanuel Macron’s cabinet, reportedly admitted Benalla’s involvement in the scuffle. The aide, who was in charge of security during the presidential campaign, was suspended from duties for two weeks, Strzoda said.