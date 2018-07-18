UK Ctitizen Found Guilty of Plotting Attack on Theresa May - Reports

UK citizen Naaimur Rahman was convicted of terror offenses for scheming an assassination attack on UK Prime Minister Theresa May, media reported on Wednesday.

According to The Independent, the court found that Rahman, a Daesh fanatic, was planning to blow up the gates of May's London residence in Downing Street, kill the prime minister and then explode his suicide vest.

© Flickr / Daniele Zanni Man Arrested by UK Police on Suspicion of Terrorism - Statement

The media added that Rahman had been seeking assistance on making an explosive online and detected by undercover agents who assumed the roles of IS affiliates.

The plotter had conducted reconnaissance in the Downing Street neighborhood and received fake explosives from the security agents, the newspaper said.

In 2015, Rahman was referred to the national de-radicalization scheme after his uncle Musadikur Rohaman joined terrorists in Syria in 2014, but refused to cooperate with the security services. He was arrested in November last year and denied his guilt.